Shaggy, Lit to perform at Hard Rock Casino’s New Year’s Eve event

The Brief Shaggy will headline a New Year’s Eve concert on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue in Gary, with doors opening at 10 p.m.; tickets are $144.35 and include an open bar. Additional performances include Lit on the Hard Rock Cafe stage at 11 p.m., with Alt 101 opening at 9 p.m., and DJ Nasty Boy Noel performing on the Council Oak Bar stage; all shows except Shaggy’s are free. The 21-and-over event features midnight countdowns with balloon drops on all three stages, with tickets available via Ticketmaster and dining reservations recommended in advance.



Shaggy and rock band Lit are set to headline a concert at Hard Rock Cafe's New Year's Eve event in Gary, Ind.

What we know:

The Grammy winner will help ring in the new year at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Dec. 31. Doors open for the event at 10 p.m.

Rock band Lit will also be performing on the Hard Rock Cafe stage at 11 p.m. Alt 101, known as Chicagoland's premier 90s alternative rock tribute band, will open for the band at 9 p.m.

DJ Nasty Boy Noel will also perform at the event on the Council Oak Bar stage.

All three stages will feature a midnight countdown with balloon drops. All shows, except Shaggy's, are free. Tickets for Shaggy's concert are $144.35, with open bar included. Tickets and more details are available at ticketmaster.com.

The event is only for 21 and over.

For dining reservations, call 219-228-2383. It is recommended to book early. For more information on the casino, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.