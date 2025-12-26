Chicago Police search for driver in West Garfield Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Friday.
What we know:
According to police, a pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Cicero Avenue around 9:09 p.m. when the victim was struck by a 2016-2023 white Nissan Maxima.
After hitting the pedestrian, the driver rendered aid to the victim and then fled the scene southbound on Cicero Avenue.
Police released photos of the vehicle in question.
Anyone with information should contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JJ498008.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Chicago Police.