Chicago Police search for driver in West Garfield Park hit-and-run

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A pedestrian was struck around 9:09 p.m. while walking in a crosswalk at Van Buren Street and Cicero Avenue by a white 2016–2023 Nissan Maxima. The driver briefly rendered aid before fleeing southbound on Cicero Avenue; police have released photos of the vehicle and are asking the public for information.



