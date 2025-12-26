Family still searching for answers one month after Blue Island man vanishes

The Brief Police say 59-year-old Daniel Davis was last seen Nov. 26, exactly one month ago. Family says his disappearance is considered out of character. Surveillance video shows a man believed to be Davis walking through yards and alleys, appearing confused, but searches, including sonar in the Cal-Sag Channel have turned up nothing. His family is now offering a cash reward and urging the public to report any tips as online efforts to find him continue to grow.



One month after 59-year-old Daniel Davis disappeared, his family says they are still searching for answers and living with painful uncertainty.

What we know:

Police say Davis was last seen Nov. 26. Since then, several sightings have been reported, including security-camera footage showing a man believed to be Davis walking through neighborhood yards and alleys near Union Road. Investigators say Davis appeared confused.

Early in the search, Davis's family feared he may have fallen into the Cal-Sag Channel. The Blue Island Fire Department searched the waterway using a boat and sonar equipment but found no signs of him.

Now, Davis's daughter is sharing new information. She says her father was involved in a car accident the day he went missing while on his way to work. According to the family, Davis seemed fine afterward and still went to work, but they believe the crash may have left him disoriented or injured.

"The biggest danger, his mental state with him being medically, impaired either a stroke or a fall or whatever is happening in his head, is the biggest danger to him because he doesn’t have a sense of where or who he is," his daughter, Wendy Davis, said.

In an effort to widen the search, Davis's daughter created a "Find Dan Davis" Facebook page, which now has more than 15,000 members actively sharing information and keeping an eye out for him.

The family says the hardest part has been not knowing where Davis is or what condition he may be in. They are asking anyone with information, surveillance video or possible sightings to contact the police immediately. Family is also offering a cash reward for information that helps locate him.

What's next:

Police say the investigation remains active, and the family hopes continued public attention and online outreach will lead to new tips that could help bring Daniel Davis home.

The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox 32's Leslie Moreno.



