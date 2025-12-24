4 Cook County women charged in $1,400 theft, high-speed chase, prosecutors say

The Brief Four Cook County women were charged in connection with a retail theft at a Villa Park Burlington store. One of the suspects was charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in which she allegedly reached 113 mph.



Four women from Cook County were charged in connection with the theft of more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from the Villa Park Burlington earlier this week.

The alleged theft led to a high-speed car chase and foot pursuit, ultimately ending in the arrest of all four suspects, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Deondra McReynolds, 23, was charged with burglary, retail theft, and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. A judge ordered that she remain in jail as she awaits trial.

Heaven E. Cannon-Triplett, 22, Fontazia A. Rodriguez, 30, and Tandalaya Z. Pettis, 26, were all charged with burglary and retail theft. They were released from jail.

Four women from Cook County were charged in connection with the theft of more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from the Villa Park Burlington earlier this week. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

The incident took place just before noon on Monday when Villa Park police were called to the Burlington store at 174 Roosevelt Road about a potential retail theft.

Officers found the suspect’s car, a red Nissan, turning out of the parking lot and stopped it. As an officer approached the car on foot, the suspect, identified as McReynolds, allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed, police said.

The suspect also allegedly ignored multiple stop signs, twice drove into oncoming traffic to avoid slower-moving cars, and reached a top speed of 113 mph, according to prosecutors. As the suspect car entered eastbound Interstate 290, police stopped their chase.

Oak Brook police and a Chicago police helicopter helped spot the Nissan in an alley in Chicago where they saw the suspects with the bags of merchandise. After a brief foot chase, all four women were taken into custody.

The merchandise allegedly stolen totaled $1,472, prosecutors said.

"The allegations that Ms. McReynolds sped down Roosevelt Road, one of the busiest roads in the County, in the middle of the afternoon during the busy holiday shopping season at approximately 100 m.p.h. are outrageous," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, in a statement. "Ms. McReynolds’ alleged actions endangered not only her life and the lives of her passengers, but also the lives of the officers involved and countless innocent motorists and pedestrians."

What's next:

The suspects’ next court appearance is on Jan. 20.