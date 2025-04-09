Illinois woman charged with DUI in deadly I-94 crash

article

An Illinois woman was charged with driving under the influence during a crash on I-94 that killed one of her passengers early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 87th Street.

Illinois State Police said Tamia Rios, 26, crashed her Buick into a semi that was slowing down due to a stalled vehicle on the expressway. The Buick then also struck the stalled car.

Carlos Rios, who was riding in Tamia Rios' car, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was 23 years old from Ithaca, New York, officials said.

Tamia Rios, two of her other passengers and the driver of the stalled car were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Tamia Rios was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol involving death and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm.