Fatal I-94 crash on Chicago’s South Side shuts down some lanes, ISP says

The Brief A fatal three-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway shut down all southbound lanes early Sunday morning. The lanes remained closed for multiple hours. It was unclear when they would reopen. It was also unclear exactly how many people were killed or injured.



A fatal traffic crash involving three vehicles shut down all southbound lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 94 at 87th Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP troopers responded to the location of the crash around 3:16 a.m.

All southbound lanes of traffic were closed even hours later and traffic was being rerouted off the expressway.

Extended lane closures are expected.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing, ISP said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly how many people were killed or when the lanes would reopen.