NFC North clinching & playoff seeding scenarios for the Chicago Bears in Week 17

The Chicago Bears are back in the playoffs. But, it doesn't stop there.

Getting into the dance was just step one.

"Step two is we want to win this division, we want to have a at least one home playoff game," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "Then step three would be the number one seed. There’s a lot of things still out there to play for."

The Bears can

Here are the different scenarios facing the Bears in Week 17, including how they can clinch the NFC North division title and move into the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The NFC North

For the Bears, it's simple.

They can clinch the NFC North with a win. They don't need another team to lose. They don't have to worry about a tie, of all things.

If the Bears beat San Francisco, they are the NFC North division champions.

However, the NFC West is still up for grabs. The Seahawks lead that division, but remain just a game above the Rams and 49ers. There's still plenty to sort out in that division. San Francisco is on a five-game winning streak, and needs a win to stay in the division race. It'll be a tough game for the Bears.

But, if the Bears lose to the 49ers, they can turn to the Packers.

A Packers' loss to Baltimore will clinch the NFC North for the Bears. Green Bay plays Baltimore on Saturday night at 7 p.m., meaning the Bears could have the division crown wrapped up by Saturday night.

The NFC's No. 1 seed

The Bears can move into the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win and a Seattle loss on Sunday.

Seattle plays Carolina, and the Panthers are in a position to win the NFC South. Bryce Young has been playing at a high level, living up to his billing as a No. 1 overall pick.

If the Bears win the division, they'll be guaranteed a home playoff game.

Getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC would guarantee homefield throughout the playoffs, and a first-round bye. A Bears team that's been oft-injured this year could use the week off.

"We talked about it a few weeks ago, just a big picture view of where we stood in relation to the last five games of the season and what we need to accomplish to achieve those goals," Johnson said. "They get it, not a whole lot needs to be said about it. Those goals are still out there and we continue pressing forward."

NFC Playoff Picture

Division leaders

1. Seahawks: 12-3

2. Bears: 11-4

3. Eagles: 10-5

4. Panthers: 8-7

Wild cards

5. 49ers: 11-4

6. Rams: 11-4

7. Packers: 9-5-1

In the hunt

8. Lions: 8-7

9. Buccaneers: 7-8