Chicago man charged in South Side shooting of 22-year-old woman

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on the South Side. Police say the victim was shot last month and survived. The suspect is due in court Tuesday.



Chicago police charged a 25-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a woman on the city’s South Side last month.

What we know:

Jawon Buchanan was arrested Saturday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

Buchanan was accused of shooting a 22-year-old woman in the leg on Jan. 30 near 78th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

Buchanan was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

What's next:

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday at the courthouse at 2600 S. California Ave.