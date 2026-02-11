Chicago woman arrested nearly two weeks after 3 stabbed, including teen
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old Chicago woman is facing felony charges after police say she stabbed and seriously injured three people, including a teenage girl, last month.
What we know:
Keerica Chandler was arrested Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Monroe Street on the Near West Side, according to CPD.
Keerica Chandler
Police said Chandler was identified as the person who stabbed three people on Jan. 29 in the 800 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The victims included a 16-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. All three were seriously injured, police said.
Chandler is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery involving the use of a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing and whether the victims and suspect knew each other.
What's next:
Chandler was due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.