Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns with over 40 participating businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns Feb. 8-22, marking its 11th year celebrating the city’s Black-owned dining scene and the entrepreneurs behind it.
What we know:
The annual event is held during the second week of February in honor of historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who founded Negro History Week in 1926 to recognize the achievements of the Black community.
Chicago Black Restaurant Week launched in 2016 as a way to carry on Woodson’s legacy.
This year’s lineup includes restaurants, bakeries, cafés and specialty food businesses from Chicago and surrounding suburbs, offering everything from Southern comfort food and Caribbean cuisine to fine dining and vegan options.
Full list of participating restaurants:
- A. Ashley Designs ONLINE
- Batter & Berries 2318 S State St Chicago IL
- Batter & Berries 2748 N Lincoln Ave Chicago IL
- Batter & Berries 3462 Vollmer Rd Flossmoor IL
- BR Bar 18601 Cicero Ave Country Club Hills IL
- Bronzeville Winery 4420 S Cottage Ave Chicago IL
- Chalet Chicago 228 W Chicago Ave Chicago IL
- Chemistry Chicago 5121 S Harper Ave Chicago IL
- CheSa's Bistro & Bar Chicago 3235 W Addison, Ste C Chicago IL
- Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles 3947 S King Dr Chicago IL
- Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles 543 Madison St Oak Park IL
- D's Cookie Dough Co 2601 Flossmoor Rd Flossmoor IL
- D's Roti & Trini Cuisine 6239 S Ashland Ave Chicago IL
- Elements 466 466 25th Ave Bellwood IL
- Gaijin 950 W Lake St Chicago IL
- Haires Gulf Shrimp 7448 S Vincennes Ave Chicago IL
- Haires Gulf Shrimp 1156 S Jefferson Chicago IL
- Hidden Manna Cafe 3613 216th St Matteson IL
- Ja'Grill Hyde Park 1510 E Harper Ct Chicago IL
- Jerk & Cocktails 17507 S Kedzie Hazel Crest IL
- Juiced By Shic 14736 S Pulaski Midlothian IL
- Litehouse Wholefood Grill 1368 E 53rd St Chicago IL
- Park Manor 75 600 E 75th St Chicago IL
- Mahari Chicago 1504 E 55th St Chicago IL
- Nafsi South Shore Beach 7059 S South Shore Dr Chicago IL
- Sanders BBQ Supply 1742 W 99th St Chicago IL
- Soul Prime 1969 N Halsted St Chicago IL
- Soul Shack 8711 S Ashland Ave Chicago IL
- St Patrick's Restaurant & Rooftop 15022 Lincoln Ave Dolton IL
- Strugglebeard Bakery 5221 S Harper Ct Chicago IL
- Stussy's Diner 3500 S Halsted Chicago IL
- Sunrize 1455 Ring Rd Calumet City IL
- Surf's Up South Shore 2236 E 71st Chicago IL
- Taste 222 222 N Canal St Chicago IL
- The Duplex 3137 W Logan Blvd Chicago IL
- The Park Bar & Grill 63 E Garfield Blvd Chicago IL
- The Rhythm & Blues Cafe 7522 Madison Forest Park IL
- The View Restaurant 1701 W Roosevelt Rd Broadview IL
- TNT Rooftop Restaurant 5405 W Madison Chicago IL
- Toast It Iz 9204 S Western Ave Evergreen Park IL
- Toast It Iz 22 E Hubbard Chicago IL
- Your Organic Inner G 8269 S Kedzie Ave Chicago IL
The Source: This article contains information from Chicago Black Restaurant Week.