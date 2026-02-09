Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns with over 40 participating businesses

The Brief Chicago Black Restaurant Week takes place Feb. 8-22. The event is held each February in honor of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, founder of Negro History Week and a pioneer of Black History Month. This year marks the 11th anniversary of Chicago Black Restaurant Week.



Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns Feb. 8-22, marking its 11th year celebrating the city’s Black-owned dining scene and the entrepreneurs behind it.

What we know:

The annual event is held during the second week of February in honor of historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who founded Negro History Week in 1926 to recognize the achievements of the Black community.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week launched in 2016 as a way to carry on Woodson’s legacy.

This year’s lineup includes restaurants, bakeries, cafés and specialty food businesses from Chicago and surrounding suburbs, offering everything from Southern comfort food and Caribbean cuisine to fine dining and vegan options.

Full list of participating restaurants:

A. Ashley Designs ONLINE

Batter & Berries 2318 S State St Chicago IL

Batter & Berries 2748 N Lincoln Ave Chicago IL

Batter & Berries 3462 Vollmer Rd Flossmoor IL

BR Bar 18601 Cicero Ave Country Club Hills IL

Bronzeville Winery 4420 S Cottage Ave Chicago IL

Chalet Chicago 228 W Chicago Ave Chicago IL

Chemistry Chicago 5121 S Harper Ave Chicago IL

CheSa's Bistro & Bar Chicago 3235 W Addison, Ste C Chicago IL

Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles 3947 S King Dr Chicago IL

Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles 543 Madison St Oak Park IL

D's Cookie Dough Co 2601 Flossmoor Rd Flossmoor IL

D's Roti & Trini Cuisine 6239 S Ashland Ave Chicago IL

Elements 466 466 25th Ave Bellwood IL

Gaijin 950 W Lake St Chicago IL

Haires Gulf Shrimp 7448 S Vincennes Ave Chicago IL

Haires Gulf Shrimp 1156 S Jefferson Chicago IL

Hidden Manna Cafe 3613 216th St Matteson IL

Ja'Grill Hyde Park 1510 E Harper Ct Chicago IL

Jerk & Cocktails 17507 S Kedzie Hazel Crest IL

Juiced By Shic 14736 S Pulaski Midlothian IL

Litehouse Wholefood Grill 1368 E 53rd St Chicago IL

Park Manor 75 600 E 75th St Chicago IL

Mahari Chicago 1504 E 55th St Chicago IL

Nafsi South Shore Beach 7059 S South Shore Dr Chicago IL

Sanders BBQ Supply 1742 W 99th St Chicago IL

Soul Prime 1969 N Halsted St Chicago IL

Soul Shack 8711 S Ashland Ave Chicago IL

St Patrick's Restaurant & Rooftop 15022 Lincoln Ave Dolton IL

Strugglebeard Bakery 5221 S Harper Ct Chicago IL

Stussy's Diner 3500 S Halsted Chicago IL

Sunrize 1455 Ring Rd Calumet City IL

Surf's Up South Shore 2236 E 71st Chicago IL

Taste 222 222 N Canal St Chicago IL

The Duplex 3137 W Logan Blvd Chicago IL

The Park Bar & Grill 63 E Garfield Blvd Chicago IL

The Rhythm & Blues Cafe 7522 Madison Forest Park IL

The View Restaurant 1701 W Roosevelt Rd Broadview IL

TNT Rooftop Restaurant 5405 W Madison Chicago IL

Toast It Iz 9204 S Western Ave Evergreen Park IL

Toast It Iz 22 E Hubbard Chicago IL

Your Organic Inner G 8269 S Kedzie Ave Chicago IL