Coroner ID's boy found dead in Round Lake Beach, while mom, boyfriend remain in jail

A Lake County coroner has identified an 8-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive inside a Round Lake Beach home, as investigators continue probing what authorities describe as suspicious circumstances.

Later on Monday, a judge ruled that the boy's mother, Dominique Servant, and her boyfriend, Joey L. Ruffin, were to remain in jail as they await trial on first-degree murder and child endangerment charges.

What we know:

First responders were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Cedar Lake Road around 2:05 p.m. Friday for a report of an unresponsive child.

Officers arrived first and began CPR before paramedics transported the boy to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the child as Markell Pierce, 8, of Round Lake Beach. First responders reported that the boy appeared malnourished and had bruising on his body, prompting police to request assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

An autopsy was conducted Friday at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. While evidence of injuries and malnourishment was observed, Coroner Jennifer Banek said preliminary findings remain pending additional laboratory and forensic testing.

Also on Monday, Lake County prosecutors said evidence showed that both defendants "engaged in a long-term pattern of mental and physical abuse of the eight-year-old child." Prosecutors said investigators also found a 10-year-old in the same home who needed to be hospitalized for malnourishment and abuse.

Prosecutors said the abuse was "not impulsive" and happened over "an extended period of time with knowledge and planning." They argued that Servant and Ruffin continued to pose a threat to the surviving children if they were released from jail.

"There should be one more eight-year-old child alive in this world today," said Lake County State's Attorney Eric Reinehart in a statement. "This horrific death was preventable. In light of the ongoing nature of this investigation, the moral mandate that we secure justice, and the need to hold every responsible party accountable, we will be providing limited information prior to a full presentment of charges to a grand jury."

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the child's family was not receiving services from the agency. But, DCFS was working with law enforcement to investigate the child's death.

In a statement, a DCFS spokesperson said, "The death of a child is profoundly heartbreaking, especially when the alleged perpetrators are the ones that are supposed to protect and care for the child. This family was not receiving services from DCFS and the Department is actively working with Round Lake law enforcement to investigate the circumstances around this child’s death. Illinois law restricts the information DCFS can share about child abuse and neglect investigations and we are unable to provide further comment about the specifics of this case at this time."

What they're saying:

"The loss of Markell Pierce is devastating," Coroner Jennifer Banek said in a statement. "No child should suffer at the hands of those entrusted with their care. We are reminded of our shared responsibility to look out for the most vulnerable among us.

Police previously announced that Servant, 33, and Ruffin, 38, were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment causing death. Investigators say evidence inside the home indicated long-term physical, mental and nutritional abuse.

Authorities also said the 10-year-old sibling was taken to a hospital after showing signs of abuse and malnourishment.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials await final autopsy results.