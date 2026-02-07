Two charged with murder in death of 8-year-old Round Lake Beach boy: officials

The Brief An 8-year-old boy died after police responded to an unresponsive child call at a Round Lake Beach home. Investigators say the boy showed signs of long-term abuse and neglect; a 10-year-old sibling was also hospitalized. The child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested on first-degree murder and child endangerment charges; autopsy results are pending.



An 8-year-old boy is dead, and two adults are facing murder charges after police say they uncovered evidence of long-term abuse and neglect inside a Round Lake Beach home.

What we know:

On Friday, Round Lake Beach Police and the Greater Round Lake Fire Department responded to a home in the 1900 block of Cedar Lake Round in Round Lake Beach around 2:05 p.m. There was a report of an unresponsive child at the home.

Officers immediately initiated CPR when they arrived on the scene. The 8-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, the child appeared malnourished and had bruising on his body.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dominique Servant, 33 (Lake County Major Crime Task Froce)

With the help of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, officials discovered evidence that the boy has experienced long-term neglect, physical abuse, and mental abuse.

The boy's mother and boyfriend were arrested Friday night, police say. Joey L. Ruffin, 38, and Dominique Servant, 33, have been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of child endangerment causing death.

A 10-year-old sibling was interviewed by officials and admitted to a hospital due to signs of abuse and malnourishment.

What's next:

Autopsy results of the 8-year-old have not yet been released. Ruffin and Servant are due in court on Sunday.