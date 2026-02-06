Five teens arrested after armed robbery, chase and crash in Aurora: police

The Brief Five teens were arrested after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Aurora, where a juvenile victim was robbed at gunpoint while walking home from school. Police tracked the suspects’ SUV using license plate readers, leading to a crash, a brief foot chase, and the recovery of a firearm; one suspect has documented gang affiliation. Multiple felony charges were filed against three suspects, including armed robbery and weapons offenses, while two juveniles were taken into custody but not yet charged.



Five teens have been arrested after an armed robbery on Thursday, according to Aurora police.

What we know:

On Thursday, police responded to Howell Place and Fourth Avenue for a report of an armed robbery around 3:25 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a juvenile, was walking home from school when two suspects, dressed in black and wearing ski masks, blocked the victim's path. One of the offenders pulled out a handgun, while the other forcibly took the victim's property. Then, both of the suspects fled the scene in an SUV.

Police used license plate reader technology to find the vehicle. When officers attempted to stop the car, it drove away and eventually crashed near East Galena Boulveard and North State Street. According to police, the two offenders then got out of the car and fled the scene. After a brief chase, they were caught by police.

Five suspects were detained, and a firearm was recovered from the incident, according to police. One of the suspects has documented gang affiliation.

Suspects and charges:

Antoine Jackson, 19, of Oswego:

Armed Robbery (Class X Felony)

Theft $500–$10,000 (Class 3 Felony)

Mob Action (Class 4 Felony)

Aggravated Battery on a Public Way (Class 4 Felony)

A 16-year-old juvenile of Aurora:

Armed Robbery (Class X Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Defaced Firearm (Class 3 Felony)

FOID Card Violation (Class 3 Felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (multiple counts)

Theft $500–$10,000 (Class 3 Felony)

Mob Action (Class 4 Felony)

Resisting a Police Officer Causing Injury (Class 4 Felony)

Aggravated Battery on a Public Way (Class 4 Felony)

Rufo Alacron, 18, of Aurora:

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (multiple counts, Class 4 Felonies)

Resisting a Police Officer Causing Injury (Class 4 Felony)

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were also taken into custody but have not been charged yet.

What they're saying:

"This incident highlights the effectiveness of our department’s coordinated response strategies," said Chief Matt Thomas. "The rapid information-sharing between patrol officers, CIIC personnel, and our Community Oriented Policing Unit allowed officers to quickly locate the suspects, prevent further harm, and hold those responsible accountable."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case should contact Aurora Police at 630-256-5500.