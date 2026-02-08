Thief who stole $1,000 from Joliet store on the loose, police say

The Brief A thief who stole more than $1,000 from a Joliet store on Saturday is on the loose, police said. The suspect entered a Cricket Wireless store and took the money before fleeing.



Police in Joliet are looking for a suspect who stole more than $1,000 from a store on Saturday.

What we know:

The incident happened a little before 12:47 p.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Street for a report of a robbery at the Cricket Wireless store, according to the Joliet Police Department.

An employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store with one hand concealed under his jacket, which the employee thought was a weapon. The suspect demanded money, took more than $1,000 in cash and fled the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a male, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, with a skinny build and short brown curly hair. He was wearing a gray and black Adidas hoodie, black jogger pants, blue tennis shoes, black sunglasses, and a black neck gaiter used to conceal his face.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Police in Joliet are looking for a suspect who stole more than $1,000 from a store on Saturday. (Joliet Police Department)

Detectives were looking for surveillance footage from homes in the neighborhood located west of Collins Street and north of Cass Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with footage or information on the suspect is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.