Man, 18, killed by freight train in Geneva

The Brief An 18-year-old Geneva man was killed after being struck by a freight train near Western Avenue. Police said he was alone and no foul play is suspected. The incident remains under investigation.



An 18-year-old man from Geneva was killed Sunday night after being struck by a freight train near a rail crossing.

What we know:

Geneva police and firefighters responded at 9:51 p.m. to the Western Avenue grade crossing after receiving reports of a train accident involving a pedestrian. Officers arrived and met with the train’s conductor before locating the teen near the Union Pacific West rail line east of Western Avenue, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he was struck on the northernmost track just west of the crossing and was believed to be alone at the time of the incident. Preliminary findings indicate no foul play is suspected.

The freight train remained stopped for several hours, blocking the Western Avenue crossing while emergency crews responded and investigators worked at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Geneva Police Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office. Authorities said the teen’s family is still being notified and his name is not being released at this time.