Chicago woman caused DUI crash that severely injured 10-year-old boy: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago woman with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit was released pretrial after prosecutors said she caused a crash that severely injured a 10-year-old boy and hurt three others. Authorities said the woman crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 53 in Lombard, triggering a multivehicle crash involving a family of four. The woman faces four felony DUI counts and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 20, 2026.



A Chicago woman with a blood-alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit was released pretrial Wednesday after prosecutors said she caused a crash that severely injured a 10-year-old boy and hurt three other family members.

What we know:

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said a judge denied the state’s request to detain 27-year-old Jaquelin Onofre Reyes following her first court appearance.

Onofre Reyes is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, a Class 4 felony.

Pictured is 27-year-old Jaquelin Onofre Reyes. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

She was granted pretrial release under conditions that include no possession or consumption of alcohol or drugs, SCRAM electronic alcohol monitoring and no contact with the victims.

The backstory:

Lombard police were called at 12:12 p.m. Dec. 23 to the area of Route 53 and the Illinois Prairie Path for a crash involving a Hummer SUV and an Infiniti SUV.

Prosecutors said Onofre Reyes was driving the Hummer southbound on Route 53 when she crossed into northbound lanes while attempting to pass traffic. When she tried to return to the southbound lanes, she struck another vehicle, crossed back into oncoming traffic and crashed into the northbound Infiniti.

The Infiniti was occupied by a family of four, including children ages 7 and 10, according to the state’s attorney’s office. All four were taken to an area hospital. The 10-year-old boy suffered extensive injuries and was transferred to another medical facility for additional surgery.

Authorities found two open alcoholic beverages inside Onofre Reyes’ vehicle, prosecutors said. Her blood-alcohol concentration was measured at 0.238.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that at the time of this crash, Onofre Reyes’ BAC was .238, or nearly three times the legal limit," Berlin said. "What I find particularly infuriating in this case is that alcohol-related crashes, such as is alleged in this case, are 100% avoidable. This holiday weekend, I urge everyone, please do not get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking. Call a ride-sharing service or a sober friend for a ride or stay where you are. I wish all the victims, particularly the ten-year-old boy, a full and speedy recovery," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

What's next:

Onofre Reyes is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 20, 2026.