Chicago waitress assaulted at Pilsen restaurant in dispute over food, owner says

The Brief A 21-year-old waitress was beaten by two women inside El Taco Azteca last Friday. The incident began after the women returned to reportedly complain about their food and demand a refund. Chicago police are reviewing surveillance footage; no arrests have been made.



A 21-year-old waitress is recovering after she was beaten by two women inside a Pilsen restaurant last Friday night in an attack caught on surveillance video.

What we know:

Chicago police say the attack happened at El Taco Azteca on West Cermak Road. The restaurant’s owner said the incident started when two women returned after picking up food, claiming they were dissatisfied with the order and demanding their money back.

Security video shows the women throwing objects inside the restaurant and pulling down decorations. When the waitress confronted them, she was punched and stomped multiple times, according to the owner.

The waitress reportedly suffered bruises, cuts, and even a broken finger. She’s only been working at the restaurant for about five months.

As of now, no suspects are in custody.

What's next:

The local alderman has called the incident "unacceptable."

Chicago police are reviewing surveillance footage of the attack.