Chicago weather: Sunshine and 80s ahead before rain returns

The Brief Today will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80 and a slight rain or thunderstorm chance south of Chicago. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Rain chances return Monday and Tuesday before cooler weather arrives Wednesday.



Today will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80. There is a small chance for rain or a rumble of thunder in southern LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee, Jasper and Newton counties today.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain on and off Monday through Tuesday night.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.