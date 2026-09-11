Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 3 statewide

The Brief Week 3 of Illinois High School football will be split up. Some games were played on Thursday. Other games are played on Friday. Here are the final scores and results from across the state for the third week of Illinois High School football.



Week 3 of Illinois High School football will be split up.

Some games were played on Thursday. Other games are played on Friday. We'll have all the scores as they all go final.

Here are the final scores and results from across the state for the third week of Illinois High School football.

Illinois High School Football Week 3: Final scores and results

Note: Not all scores may have been reported to the Associated Press.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Agricultural Science 22, Brooks 9

Antioch 76, Grayslake Central 21

Bogan 24, Bowen 16

Clark 1, Crane Medical Prep 0

Columbia 54, East Alton-Wood River 0

Conant 37, Buffalo Grove 22

Deerfield 38, Maine West 26

Dyett 36, Chicago Vocational 0

Grant 32, Lakes 29

Grayslake North 29, Round Lake 27

Hersey 38, Barrington 7

Highland Park 49, Maine East 7

Hoffman Estates 35, Elk Grove 15

Kennedy 54, Hubbard 6

Lake Forest 19, Libertyville 15

Lake Zurich 51, Waukegan 0

Maine South 35, New Trier 28

Noble/Bulls 48, Amundsen 20

Palatine 28, Rolling Meadows 21

Paris 45, Lawrenceville 11

Prospect 35, Fremd 21

Schaumburg 30, Wheeling 7

Vernon Hills 12, Niles West 7

Zion-Benton 42, Stevenson 23