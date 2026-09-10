Charges filed in deadly bus stop shooting near YMCA on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the April shooting that killed 16-year-old Eric Billups on Chicago’s South Side. The teen also faces charges for attempted murder, aggravated battery, weapons offenses and intimidation in connection with the shooting that seriously injured a 16-year-old girl. He was arrested Sept. 9, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an April shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and seriously injured a 16-year-old girl on Chicago’s South Side.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in the 6700 block of South Cregier Avenue, police said.

Deadly shooting outside YMCA bus stop

What we know:

Investigators identified him as the person who allegedly opened fire on April 15 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, where the two teens were at a bus stop near a YMCA facility.

The 16-year-old boy, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Eric Billups, was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old girl was shot in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. Police previously said someone approached the teens, pulled out a gun and fired.

The charges against the 15-year-old include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a vehicle or school, and intimidation to commit a criminal offense.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses described the violence as "overwhelming and heartbreaking," while youth advocates said they regularly encourage young people to stay aware of their surroundings, avoid trouble and remove themselves from dangerous situations.

Hyde Park Academy High School Principal Rosette Edinburg also said members of the school community were affected by the shooting. The school was placed on a soft lockdown after reports of gunfire near the building, and Chicago police later gave the all-clear.