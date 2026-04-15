Teen boy killed, girl hurt in bus stop shooting near YMCA on Chicago’s South Side, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting at a South Side bus stop. The suspect approached and opened fire; the boy later died, and the girl is in fair condition. No arrests have been announced, and the victim has not been identified.



A teenage boy was killed and a teenage girl is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop on Chicago’s South Side near a YMCA facility, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were standing at a bus stop when someone approached, pulled out a gun and fired, according to police.

The boy was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died of his injuries, police said.

The girl was shot in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody. The boy who was killed has not been identified.

What's next:

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.