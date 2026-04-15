Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Mchenry County, Kane County, Lake County, Lake County, Lake County, Lake County, Cook County, Cook County, Kenosha County
8
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kane County, Kendall County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Kane County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, La Salle County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Grundy County, Newton County, Porter County, Lake County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County
River Flood Watch
from THU 3:24 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County

Teen boy killed, girl hurt in bus stop shooting near YMCA on Chicago’s South Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  April 15, 2026 4:07pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
2 hospitalized after shooting near YMCA in Woodlawn

2 hospitalized after shooting near YMCA in Woodlawn

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting near a YMCA in Woodlawn on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting at a South Side bus stop.
    • The suspect approached and opened fire; the boy later died, and the girl is in fair condition.
    • No arrests have been announced, and the victim has not been identified.

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was killed and a teenage girl is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop on Chicago’s South Side near a YMCA facility, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were standing at a bus stop when someone approached, pulled out a gun and fired, according to police.

The boy was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died of his injuries, police said.

The girl was shot in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody. The boy who was killed has not been identified.

What's next:

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Fire Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWoodlawnNews