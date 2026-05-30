Chicago weather: Dry, warm conditions continue into midweek

Chicago-area residents can expect mostly dry and seasonable weather through the middle of the week, with only a slight chance of a few light sprinkles Sunday and early Monday.

A large area of high pressure remains in control of the region’s weather, bringing generally fair skies and dry conditions. While forecast models indicate the possibility of isolated sprinkles Sunday and again Sunday night into Monday, most locations are unlikely to see measurable rainfall.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to around 54 degrees before warming to a high near 78 on Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to climb early next week, reaching about 80 degrees Monday and 78 degrees Tuesday. Sunshine is expected to dominate Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs returning to the low 80s by midweek.

The warming trend is forecast to continue into late next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Chances for more widespread rainfall may return by the end of the week as a new weather system approaches the region.