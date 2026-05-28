Two dead after head-on crash in Kane County: officials

The Brief Two people were killed in a two-car crash Thursday evening near Sandwald Road and Big Timber Road in unincorporated Kane County. First responders found both vehicles with significant front-end damage; an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where she later died, and the Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.



Two people are dead after a two-car crash on Thursday, according to Huntley Fire Protection District.

Around 5:28 p.m., crews responded to Sandwald Road and Big Timber Road in unincorporated Kane County after multiple calls reporting a two-car crash with injuries.

Crews found two cars with significant front-end damage just west of the intersection.

An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

An adult woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.