Two dead after head-on crash in Kane County: officials
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - Two people are dead after a two-car crash on Thursday, according to Huntley Fire Protection District.
Around 5:28 p.m., crews responded to Sandwald Road and Big Timber Road in unincorporated Kane County after multiple calls reporting a two-car crash with injuries.
Crews found two cars with significant front-end damage just west of the intersection.
An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
An adult woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District.