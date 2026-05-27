Police launch operation in Oak Forest neighborhood; residents asked to avoid area

Oak Forest police are warning residents to avoid part of a neighborhood while a planned law enforcement operation remains underway for several hours.

Oak Forest police operation

What we know:

Authorities said the operation is taking place in the 15100 block of Chaucer Drive.

Officials emphasized there is no threat to the community, but law enforcement personnel are expected to remain in the area throughout the operation.

What you can do:

Residents are being asked to avoid the immediate area while officers continue their work.

Additional details about the nature of the operation were not immediately released.