New details released in deaths of custodians found unresponsive at Chicago school

The Brief The Cook County medical examiner ruled the death of one custodian a homicide and the other a suicide. The two custodians were found shot Monday afternoon inside Mark Twain Elementary School in Garfield Ridge. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.



The Cook County medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two custodians found shot this week inside an elementary school on Chicago's Southwest Side a homicide and a suicide.

Chicago school shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. Monday at Mark Twain Elementary School in the 5100 block of South Lotus Avenue in Garfield Ridge.

Chicago police said officers found two adults unresponsive inside the school. A 48-year-old woman who had been shot was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 63-year-old man who had also been shot was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

According to the medical examiner, the woman custodians died from a gunshot wound to the face, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. She has not yet been publicly identified.

The other custodian died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was ruled a suicide. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Theottis James Stigger, of the 5700 block of South Archer Avenue.

Police said officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

The school was not in session when the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

SEIU Local 73 issued a statement following the deaths.

"The only facts we know right now are that two families have lost a loved one and our prayers are with their families, and the staff, students, and families at Mark Twain Elementary School," said Trumaine Reeves, executive vice president of SEIU Local 73.

Ana Medina, who lives across the street from the school, said she was familiar with members of the custodial staff.

"I feel sorry, I feel bad about them and we know some of them. And we know the supervisor," Medina said.

Felicia Purga, whose daughter attends Mark Twain, said the shooting has left her nervous about the start of the school year.

"It's this type of gun violence that just panned out. Yes. Now, how am I going to feel safe with her eating in a cafeteria where this all happened? That's pretty gruesome, you know, and it's crime scene. I can't eat and think. I can't even eat and watch a scary movie. You know, like, I can only image what the scene is inside of there," Purga said.

Mark Twain Elementary Principal Matthew Moline told families Tuesday that the school building would remain closed Wednesday.

"It will take time to heal from what has happened, and we will need to support each other in the days and weeks ahead," Moline wrote.

Moline said crisis support is being provided to staff as they prepare to return to the school. He said families would receive more information about support for students in the coming days.

"I thank you for your continued support and invite you to contact me directly with any questions or concerns," he said.

What's next:

Students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 24.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).