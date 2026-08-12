Aurora man charged after passenger killed in wrong-way Dan Ryan crash

The Brief An Aurora man faces murder and other charges after his passenger was killed in a July 31 crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Illinois State Police said Juan Ruiz Huerta, 29, drove the wrong way at high speed following an argument with his passenger, Victory A. Swanigan, 28, of Chicago. Ruiz Huerta was being held pending his first court appearance.



An Aurora man has been charged with murder after police said his passenger was killed when he drove the wrong way on the Dan Ryan Expressway and crashed into another car last month on Chicago's South Side.

Charges in fatal Dan Ryan crash

What we know:

Juan Ruiz Huerta, 29, faces three counts of first-degree murder, along with charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, kidnapping and unlawful restraint, according to the Illinois State Police.

Juan Ruiz Huerta | ISP

Police said Ruiz Huerta was driving north on Interstate 94 around 5:50 p.m. on July 31 with 28-year-old Victory A. Swanigan of Chicago as his passenger when an argument broke out between the two.

Ruiz Huerta then turned the vehicle around and began driving south at a high rate of speed into the northbound express lanes where his vehicle struck another car near 53rd Street, according to police. Swanigan suffered fatal injuries.

Ruiz Huerta and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Ruiz Huerta was being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the argument between Ruiz Huerta and Swanigan.