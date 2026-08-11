Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in woman's stabbing death

The Brief Ankur Patel, 31, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman. Police said the woman was found unresponsive with a stab wound to her neck early Sunday in the 4800 block of North Avers Avenue. Patel was arrested about nine hours later near O’Hare International Airport and was due in court Tuesday.



A Chicago man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman on the city’s Northwest Side over the weekend.

Fatal Chicago stabbing

What we know:

Police said Ankur Patel, 31, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Ankur Patel | CPD

Patel was taken into custody around 11:12 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of West O’Hare Street near O'Hare International Airport.

His arrest came nine hours after officers found the woman unresponsive inside a home in the 4800 block of North Avers Avenue in Albany Park at about 1:48 a.m. Police said she had suffered a stab wound to the neck and died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity.

Police did not provide information about the relationship, if any, between Patel and the woman or what may have led to the stabbing.

What's next:

Patel was due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.