Chicago man charged after 25-year-old woman killed in North Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash after police said he struck and killed a 25-year-old woman on the North Side over the weekend.
What we know:
Police said Miroslaw Ciszek, 34, was arrested at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of North Hermitage Avenue.
Miroslaw Ciszek | CPD
According to authorities, Ciszek was driving in the 1400 block of West Irving Park Road in Lake View around 9:22 p.m. Saturday when he struck 25-year-old Sarah Milcarek, of Columbia, Missouri.
Police said Milcarek was walking into the street when she was hit by a dark blue sedan. She suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she died about an hour later.
Police said Ciszek fled west after hitting Milcarek and then crashed into an SUV, causing a chain-reaction crash involving another sedan.
The SUV's driver tried to detain Ciszek, but police said he fled again before crashing into a tree.
A witness told police Ciszek ran from the scene and entered a building near the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue.
Police eventually found and arrested Ciszek.
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the second crash declined medical attention.
Ciszek is charged with two felonies:
- Aggravated DUI involving a crash resulting in death
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving injury or death
He also faces three misdemeanor DUI charges, including driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08, according to police.
What's next:
Ciszek is due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.