Mayor Johnson signs order for stricter review of Chicago data centers

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing oversight of data center development in Chicago while calling for a temporary moratorium on new data centers.

What we know:

The order creates a more extensive review process for proposed data centers and establishes a Data Centers Task Force to develop a longer-term strategy for the industry in Chicago.

The executive order also directs multiple city departments to work together on expanding Chicago's data center regulations and developing additional safeguards for future projects.

What they're saying:

City officials say the goal is to address concerns about the impact data centers can have on surrounding communities, including air and noise pollution, water use, energy costs and residents' quality of life.

"Chicagoans have been absolutely clear: they do not want data centers expanding across our city without strong protections for their communities, their utility bills, their air, water, and their quality of life," Johnson said. "Today, with the signing of this executive order, we are answering their demands."