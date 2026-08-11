Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:35 AM CDT until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:57 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:46 AM CDT until TUE 1:45 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Lakeshore Flood Warning
from TUE 11:24 AM CDT until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Porter County, Lake County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:04 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jasper County, Porter County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 11:04 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 11:39 AM CDT until TUE 2:45 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Newton County, Lake County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Kane County, Kendall County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 1:30 PM CDT, Will County, Cook County, Kankakee County, DuPage County, DeKalb County

Mayor Johnson signs order for stricter review of Chicago data centers

FOX 32 Chicago
News
Published August 11, 2026 9:26 AM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 9:26 AM CDT
Mayor Johnson signs order for stricter review of Chicago data centers
Mayor Johnson signs order for stricter review of Chicago data centers

Mayor Johnson signs order for stricter review of Chicago data centers

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing oversight of data center development in Chicago while calling for a temporary moratorium on new data centers.

CHICAGO - Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing oversight of data center development in Chicago while calling for a temporary moratorium on new data centers.

What we know:

The order creates a more extensive review process for proposed data centers and establishes a Data Centers Task Force to develop a longer-term strategy for the industry in Chicago.

The executive order also directs multiple city departments to work together on expanding Chicago's data center regulations and developing additional safeguards for future projects.

What they're saying:

City officials say the goal is to address concerns about the impact data centers can have on surrounding communities, including air and noise pollution, water use, energy costs and residents' quality of life.

"Chicagoans have been absolutely clear: they do not want data centers expanding across our city without strong protections for their communities, their utility bills, their air, water, and their quality of life," Johnson said. "Today, with the signing of this executive order, we are answering their demands." 

NewsChicagoBrandon Johnson