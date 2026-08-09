Driver hits, kills woman on Chicago’s North Side, flees and crashes twice more, CPD says

The Brief A driver hit and killed a woman on Chicago's North Side on Saturday night. The male driver then fled, crashed into another car which caused a chain reaction crash. He fled a second time and then hit a tree, and tried to flee again before finally being arrested.



A driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a woman on Chicago’s North Side, then fled and crashed twice more into another car and finally a tree before being arrested late Saturday night.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene in the 1400 block of W. Irving Park Rd. in Lake View around 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 25-year-old woman was walking onto the street near the area when she was hit by a dark blue sedan, police said.

The driver of the car fled westbound and hit another car, a dark colored SUV, which caused a chain collision with a black sedan.

After that second crash, the driver of the dark colored SUV tried to detain the male offender, police said. The offender was still able to flee again and hit a tree.

A witness told police the offender fled on foot and entered a building near the 4000 block of N. Ashland.

He was eventually found and arrested. Charges are pending.

The drivers of the other two cars involved in the second crash declined medical attention.

The 25-year-old woman had trauma to her body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she died.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the incidents.