E-bike rider critically injured after crashing into box truck in Geneva, police say

The Brief A 52-year-old St. Charles man was critically injured after his e-bike collided with a box truck Friday in Geneva. Police said witnesses reported the man failed to stop or yield at a stop sign before striking a folded ramp protruding from the rear of the truck. The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in critical condition, and East Side Drive was temporarily closed during the investigation.



A man was critically injured Friday after the e-bike he was riding collided with a box truck in west suburban Geneva, authorities said.

Man on e-bike injured after colliding with box truck

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on East Side Drive in Geneva.

A 52-year-old St. Charles man was riding an e-bike east on High Street when he failed to stop or yield at a stop sign at East Side Drive, witnesses told Geneva police.

As the man entered the intersection, the e-bike struck a folded ramp protruding several feet from the rear of a box truck traveling south on East Side Drive, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was unconscious and in critical condition, police said.

The truck's driver and passenger were not injured and are cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

East Side Drive is temporarily closed between Geneva Drive and Division Street while police investigate the crash.