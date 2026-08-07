Pair charged after armed carjacking on Chicago’s South Side

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The Brief Two people are facing charges after police say they stole a 27-year-old man’s vehicle at gunpoint. Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Eniah Diggs and a 16-year-old girl. Diggs faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, while the girl faces two weapons-related charges.



Two people are facing charges after police say they carjacked a man at gunpoint Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago carjacking

What we know:

Police say a 27-year-old man was in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when two people stole his vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers arrested the two suspects about 15 minutes later in the 4500 block of South Wolcott Avenue and in the 1800 block of West 46th Street.

Police identified the two suspects as 19-year-old Eniah Diggs and a 16-year-old girl who is not being named due to her age.

Diggs and the girl were each charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The girl was also charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicle by a person under 21.

What's next:

Diggs was scheduled to attend a detention hearing today in Cook County.