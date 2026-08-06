Motorcyclist killed after being thrown 144 feet in Indiana Toll Road crash

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a guardrail on the Indiana Toll Road in Porter County early Thursday morning. Police said the rider was thrown about 144 feet from the impact point and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.



A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning after crashing into a guardrail on the Indiana Toll Road in Porter County, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana Toll Road crash

What we know:

Troopers with the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to reports of the crash around 4:28 a.m. near mile marker 25.

Investigators said a gray 2024 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck the face of a guardrail. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was found about 144 feet from the point of impact.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Porter County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Police said the motorcycle appeared to remain upright after the crash and eventually came to rest on the inside shoulder of the eastbound lanes, about 1,000 feet from where it hit the guardrail.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are considered possible factors in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were closed during the investigation and reopened just before 7 a.m.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.