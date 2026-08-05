Naperville woman sentenced to 38 years for killing fiancé after argument

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The Brief A Naperville woman was sentenced to 38 years in prison for fatally shooting her fiancé during a 2020 argument over another woman. Prosecutors said Rosa Lagrone shot Darnell Manns, who died three days later, and was convicted of first-degree murder in February. She must serve her entire 38-year sentence before becoming eligible for release.



A Naperville woman has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for fatally shooting her fiancé during an argument over another woman.

Naperville woman sentenced

The backstory:

DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin announced that 40-year-old Rosa Lagrone was sentenced Friday to 38 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Lagrone was found guilty on Feb. 6 following a four-day trial and about 2½ hours of jury deliberations. Judge Daniel Guerin, who presided over the case, handed down the sentence.

The shooting happened on Nov. 6, 2020, at a home in the first block of 25W Keswick Lane in unincorporated Naperville.

According to prosecutors, Lagrone and her fiancé, Darnell Manns, were arguing over allegations that Manns had been dating another woman when the dispute turned violent.

Authorities said Lagrone fired a pistol once, striking Manns in the arm. Investigators later determined the bullet passed through his arm and lodged in his spine.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Lagrone used Manns' Facebook account to make a live video call with the woman he had allegedly been seeing while Manns lay bleeding on the floor in the background.

Manns was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later, on Nov. 9, 2020.

Lagrone was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and domestic battery. She first appeared in court on Nov. 8, 2020, when her bond was set at $1.5 million.

Later that month, a DuPage County grand jury returned additional first-degree murder charges against her. Prosecutors also sought to either deny bail or increase her bond to $3 million, but the request was denied. Lagrone remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail throughout the case.

In a statement, Berlin said the case highlights the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

"Domestic violence continues to be a plague on society with the worst cases carrying permanent, heart-breaking consequences, as we saw in the murder of Darnell Manns," Berlin said. "Judge Guerin's thirty-eight-year sentence sends a strong message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of violent behavior."

What's next:

Lagrone must serve 100% of her 38-year sentence before becoming eligible for release.