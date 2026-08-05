Elk Grove Village man allegedly ran from officers during traffic stop, police recover loaded gun

The Brief An Elk Grove Village man allegedly fled on foot during a traffic stop before officers arrested him. Police said officers recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine from the vehicle. A passenger was released without charges.



A northwest suburban man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he ran from officers during a traffic stop before being arrested with the help of a police K9.

EGV traffic stop leads to felony charges

According to Elk Grove Village police, officers stopped a vehicle near Rohlwing Road and Biesterfield Road at about 4:16 p.m. on July 31 after seeing it blow a stop sign.

Police said officers smelled weed coming from the vehicle and saw an open container of alcohol inside the passenger compartment. Officers removed the driver and passenger from the vehicle to continue the investigation and for safety reasons.

During questioning, police said the driver, identified as Torion Stokes, 22, of Elk Grove Village, ran from the scene on foot.

Torion Stokes | EGV PD

Officers chased Stokes while other officers stayed with the passenger, police said. With the assistance of a police K9, officers located and arrested Stokes in the 1000 block of Huntington Drive at about 6:43 p.m.

Police said officers recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine from inside the vehicle.

Stokes has been charged with:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a valid FOID card

Felon in possession of a weapon/parole violation

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver

Driving without ever having been issued a license

He also faces several traffic-related citations, including disregarding a stop sign, transporting open alcohol in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle and having a defective windshield.

What's next:

Stokes was ordered to remain in custody during a Monday detention hearing, according to police. He is due back in court on Aug. 17.

The passenger was released without charges.