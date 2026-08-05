2 killed in fiery crash on I-88 in Aurora, ISP says

The Brief Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 88 in Aurora. One of the vehicles caught fire. Eastbound lanes were closed for nearly five hours.



A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 in Aurora early Wednesday left two people dead and closed eastbound traffic for several hours, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded around 12:45 a.m. to eastbound I-88 at Eola Road, near milepost 121, for a fatal crash involving two passenger vehicles.

ISP said one of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames.

Two occupants died at the scene. Authorities have not released their identities.

All eastbound lanes of I-88 were closed while investigators processed the scene. Traffic was diverted onto Eola Road during the closure.

The interstate reopened around 5:22 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what led to the crash.

What's next:

ISP said the crash remains under investigation.