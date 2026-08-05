Suspect arrested after Darien home invasion, hourslong standoff in Homer Glen

The Brief A suspect was arrested Tuesday after a home invasion in Darien and a hourslong standoff in Homer Glen. A victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Criminal charges are pending.



A person is in custody after a home invasion in Darien led to a police chase and several-hour SWAT operation in Homer Glen on Tuesday.

Home invasion, SWAT standoff arrest

What we know:

Darien police said officers responded at about 2:08 p.m. to the 1400 block of Sequoia Drive for a reported home invasion.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect leaving the area in a vehicle. Police said the victim was injured during the incident, received treatment at the scene from emergency medical personnel and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officers began chasing the suspect's vehicle but ended the pursuit near Bell Road and 143rd Street in Homer Glen after losing sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, assisting law enforcement agencies found the suspect entering a home in the 13000 block of Maverick Trail in Homer Glen.

Darien police obtained a search warrant for the residence and requested assistance from the DuPage MERIT SWAT Team to execute it. The Will County Sheriff's SWAT also assisted in the operation.

After several hours of negotiations and tactical operations, officers entered the home and took the suspect into custody without further incident, police said.

The suspect was taken to the Darien Police Department, where criminal charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect's identity.

What they're saying:

"The Darien Police Department extends its appreciation to the DuPage MERIT SWAT Team, the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group (DuMEG), the Will County Sheriff's Office, and all assisting agencies for their professionalism and cooperation during this incident. Their coordinated efforts contributed to the safe resolution of a dangerous situation while protecting both the public and responding personnel," Darien PD said in a press release.