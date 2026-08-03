Homewood community rallies around woman who lost home in tornado: 'I just want to be able to rest'

The Brief A 68-year-old woman undergoing chemotherapy lost her third-floor apartment after last week's storm tore the roof off her building and flooded her home. Lauren Seeley said she spent three hours bailing water, and nearly all of her belongings, including family memories and her father's artwork, were ruined. Seeley is now staying elsewhere with her pets, and community members have launched a GoFundMe to help her recover.



You can't see it from here, but this woman's third-floor apartment is a total loss.

She was home when the storm hit last Monday, and even though she had just undergone chemotherapy, she says she fought for her life inside her home.

Homewood woman recovering after tornado destroys apartment

The backstory:

Rain poured into 68-year-old Lauren Seeley's apartment after the roof peeled off the top of the building.

Already exhausted from chemotherapy, Seeley said she spent three hours bailing water as it rose in her kitchen.

Nearly everything was damaged by water and must be thrown away.

She was able to save some clothes and personal belongings.

Seeley has lived with Crohn's disease, is now battling uterine cancer and, a year and a half ago, cared for her parents before they died days apart in their 90s.

Anyone would feel defeated by all of that. But not her.

"I just want to be able to rest and treat my diseases. And recover, rest and recovery now," Seeley said. "The downsizing being done is almost a bonus."

Seeley's father's artwork and family memories were inside the apartment.

What's next:

She has a place to stay, and her cat and dogs are safe.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Seeley. Many people know her from her years working at the local library, and she said she is grateful for the support from the community.