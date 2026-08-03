Chicago dog owners report paw injuries after Hamlin Park renovations

The Brief Dogs injured after renovations: Roscoe Village residents say recent upgrades at Hamlin Park's dog park have left multiple dogs with bloody paws, blaming loose gravel on the new asphalt surface. Neighbors seek changes: Residents say months of complaints to the Chicago Park District have gone largely unanswered. The Hamlin Park Advisory Council says it's pushing for long-term improvements but cannot make changes itself. Park District responds: The Chicago Park District says it's aware of the concerns and plans to meet with Dog Friendly Area committees, maintaining the redesign was intended to improve accessibility, drainage and durability.



Residents in Roscoe Village are calling on the Chicago Park District to take action after a recent improvement project at Hamlin Park allegedly left dogs with bloody paws and made the space more dangerous.

After months of trying to reach the park district, residents say the response has been radio silence.

Dogs reportedly injured after park renovations

The backstory:

For local dogs, summertime in Chicago is usually living up to the hype; there is no better place to burn off some energy than the neighborhood dog park. That is, until playtime takes a painful turn.

Charlie is a regular at the Dog Friendly Area (DFA) at Hamlin Park in Roscoe Village. But after a recent visit, his owner says all four of his paw pads were torn open.

"We came home and noticed that Charlie was really going to town on his paws," said Harry Kroll. "There was blood on the duvet on our bed. And we noticed that all four of his paw pads had been ripped open at the park."

Harry believes loose gravel sitting on top of the park's new asphalt surface is to blame.

"The gravel spills out onto the asphalt, and when dogs are running around, they try to stop, they try turn, there's nowhere for the asphalt to go, and it goes into their paws instead of scattering like it used to."

Charlie's veterinarian recommended an e-collar to keep him from licking his wounds while they healed. He recovered at home, but it turns out Charlie wasn’t alone.

"I mean at least to my Facebook page there were dozens of comments... somewhere between 60 and 80. Many people saying that they have reached out to the city," Kroll said.

Earlier this summer, the Chicago Park District completed an improvement project at Hamlin Park.

According to the volunteer-run Hamlin Park Advisory Council, the project was funded with the help of a state grant secured by State Representative Jaime Andrade.

However, people in the neighborhood say the new look isn't much of an improvement at all.

"These benches are covered in rust and are quite broken. They just rattle. A dog could jump up onto the seat and over the fence," said Jessica Bernstein.

Neighbors say concerns have gone unanswered

Jessica’s dog was not hurt, but she took videos anyway and sent them to the park district to highlight her concerns.

"I’d reached out at the beginning of June to my alderman to raise concerns about the quality of the work and when they would be finishing the work and it was directed to speak to the supervisor of Hamlin Park," Bernstein explained. "I sent an email and didn't hear anything back. I called a few times, so I went in person and spoke with him. He was super friendly and said, sure, you should send me an email. And I said, I did two days ago."

Bernstein was told the email would be forwarded to the right person, but she says she never got a response.

Another neighbor—who wanted to remain anonymous—also emailed both the park district and the Hamlin Park Supervisor after finding cuts on his dog’s paws.

He did not receive a direct response, but the Hamlin Park Advisory Council posted a statement on Facebook the next day explaining that the asphalt surface was intentionally included "to improve accessibility, drainage, durability, and overall maintenance—compared to the previous park."

Kroll admits he understands the initial intent. "I completely understand why the park district wanted to upgrade this park before when it was all gravel. Anytime it would rain there would be flooding and mud... So I can appreciate that."

Other concerns raised about the project

Michelle Vasquez recently moved to Roscoe Village specifically to be closer to Hamlin Park.

"I have a seven-year-old black lab named Bella, and I'm a teacher at a local school," Vasquez said. "And I wanted to be able to come and let her out on my lunch breaks. So that was a big reason that I wanted to be in this area specifically."

When asked how she feels about the final product now, she admitted, "I'm a little disappointed actually with how it turned out."

The Hamlin Park Advisory Council doesn’t have the authority to make any changes to the park, but in a statement sent to FOX Chicago it says in part, "Since the park reopened, we’ve heard a variety of concerns from neighbors, primarily regarding gravel migration outside of the designated areas," adding that they are continuing to advocate for long term solutions. The council also says: "At this time, the park district has not indicated that design modifications are planned."

"What they've done, unfortunately, has created a hazard for the dogs in the community," Kroll said. "And we would really appreciate at the very least some transparency and signage in the park warning dog owners. Not to let them run, jump, turn, which sounds so silly, it's a dog park, the dogs are gonna run, but unfortunately it's dangerous for them in this park."

The temporary fix being offered to visitors? Handing out brooms and putting neighbors to work.

"Now it's more work on us too, because they put like some brooms and said, okay, you can clean up the gravel," Vasquez said. "That's just less enticing for people to want to come here. It's a third space... but it's also a community, and I have noticed less people wanting to come here because of the way it is now."

What they're saying:

32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack said neither his office nor the Hamlin Park Advisory Committee was involved in the Chicago Park District's design process for the dog park renovations.

"Neither the Park Advisory Committee or our 32nd Ward office were part of the design effort by the Park District. Since the new design has made the gravel runoff issue more problematic than before the redesign and now includes paw concerns, we have been asking the Chicago Park District to consider a redesign that will solve both issues. In the meantime, the PAC has asked dog park users to pitch in and help with cleanup and maintenance of the gravel issue until it can be resolved by the Chicago Park District."

The Chicago Park District said it is aware of community concerns about the Hamlin Park Dog Friendly Area and has scheduled a meeting with the Dog Friendly Area Committee to discuss the issues and determine next steps.

"At the Chicago Park District, the safety and well-being of our community members and visitors is our absolute highest priority. We have been made aware of patron concerns regarding the Dog Friendly Area (DFA) at Hamlin Park, and have scheduled a meeting with the Dog Friendly Area Committees to address community concerns about their park experience and determine the appropriate next steps in alignment with our guidelines.

"On background: While we do not actively select locations for new dog-friendly areas, we are fully committed to supporting any community that wishes to create one. If a community is interested, the Park District will provide the official Guidelines for Developing a DFA, and guide the community stakeholders through the process effectively. The Dog Friendly Area Committee that initiates the process is composed of community stakeholders that are responsible for the maintenance of the DFA…

"The scope of the Hamlin Park dog area renovation included removal of existing pea gravel, timber edging, fencing, as well as the installation of new asphalt walking surfaces, concrete pads, concrete curbing with curb cutouts, and drainage improvements including underdrains connected to existing catch basins. The project also included installation of new ornamental fencing, benches, and signage, restoration of pea gravel dog areas, minor lawn restoration with sod, and all associated grading necessary to provide positive drainage. Plumbing improvements for a new drinking fountain and related water service was also completed as part of the design.

"Pea gravel and asphalt are commonly used materials in park facilities, including dog-friendly areas, due to their durability and maintenance considerations. The previous gravel surface was replaced with the current asphalt-and-gravel design because the previous dog area consisted primarily of pea gravel, which migrated onto adjacent sidewalks and did not provide an accessible or durable circulation route. The updated design introduced asphalt walkways and gathering areas to create a stable, lower-maintenance surface for users while retaining pea gravel in designated dog activity areas. This hybrid approach improves accessibility, better defines circulation patterns, and extends the service life of the facility while preserving permeable areas for proper drainage. The gravel-filled concrete sections were designed to provide controlled drainage areas within the dog park. Concrete curbs contain the pea gravel while allowing it to function as a permeable surface, enabling stormwater and other surface water to infiltrate into the underlying drainage system. These areas help minimize standing water and mud, improve overall drainage performance, and keep the gravel confined to designated locations, reducing migration onto paved surfaces."

The Hamlin Park Advisory Council said it does not design, operate or maintain the dog park and has no authority over park safety or construction decisions, which are made by the Chicago Park District.

"The Hamlin Park Advisory Council is a volunteer organization that serves in an advisory and fundraising capacity. We do not design, construct, operate, or maintain the dog park, and decisions regarding the park's design, operations, and safety are made by the Chicago Park District.

"Since the dog park reopened, we've heard a variety of concerns from neighbors, primarily regarding gravel migration outside of the designated areas and reports from some dog owners about paw injuries they believe may be related to the current surface conditions. We've shared these concerns with the Chicago Park District and have been in regular communication with Park District staff. We've been told that the curb openings and drainage design were intentional and, at this time, the Park District has not indicated that design modifications are planned.

"While we don't have the authority to make changes to the park, we wanted to do what we could to help. HPAC organized a clean up of the accumulated gravel and installed brooms in the dog park so patrons can help sweep gravel back into the designated areas between maintenance visits. We view these as temporary measures intended to improve conditions while we continue advocating for long-term solutions.

"We understand and appreciate that neighbors care deeply about the dog park. We'd like the community to know that HPAC shares the goal of having a safe, enjoyable space for dogs and their owners. We will continue to communicate residents' concerns to the Chicago Park District and look for ways the Advisory Council can assist within the scope of our role."