Illinois State Police trooper faces felony criminal sexual assault charge, police say

The Brief An Illinois State Police trooper has been charged with felony criminal sexual assault in connection with an alleged 2025 incident in Tinley Park. Police said 54-year-old Douglass Lee is accused of assaulting a victim who was unable to give knowing consent. Lee is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after prosecutors approved the felony charge.



An Illinois State Police trooper has been charged with felony criminal sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in Tinley Park last year, authorities said.

Illinois State Police trooper charged

The backstory:

Douglass Lee, 54, is charged with felony criminal sexual assault involving a victim who was unable to give knowing consent, according to Tinley Park police.

Pictured is Douglass Lee, 54. (Tinley Park )

Police said the charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2025. Additional details about the alleged assault have not been released.

Tinley Park detectives investigated the case and presented evidence to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Felony Review Unit, which approved the felony charge, police said.

Lee has been employed with ISP since January 2004 and is currently on administrative leave without pay, authorities said.

What's next:

Lee is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. ISP is also conducting an internal investigation.