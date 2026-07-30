Partial head found in Fox River in McHenry County, prompting investigation: coroner

The Brief A partial head was recovered from the Fox River in McHenry County on Wednesday night, prompting a death investigation. The remains have not been identified, and authorities have not said whether they are connected to last weekend's fatal Fox River boat crash. The coroner's office is working with multiple agencies to identify the remains as the investigation continues.



A death investigation is underway after a partial head was recovered from the Fox River in McHenry County, officials said.

What we know:

The McHenry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that it was notified at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday that the remains had been found in the river.

"We understand how difficult this uncertainty is for the families and loved ones awaiting answers, and our team is working diligently and with the utmost care to establish a positive identification as quickly as possible. We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as this process continues," the coroner's office said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The remains have not been identified, and the coroner's office has not released details about where or how they were discovered.

Authorities have not said whether the remains are connected to last weekend's fatal boat crash on the Fox River.

The backstory:

The discovery comes less than a week after a deadly boat crash on the Fox River that killed 49-year-old Magdalena Jablonska.

According to investigators, the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a 31-foot pontoon boat collided with a 20-foot Crownline. Authorities allege Richard Stevenson was operating the pontoon when it struck the rear of the smaller boat at a high rate of speed before riding over it.

Jablonska died from blunt-force injuries to her head and body, according to the coroner's office. Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Officials have not said whether the remains recovered Wednesday are related to that crash.

What's next:

Stevenson has been charged with aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 5.

The coroner's office said it is continuing its investigation with assistance from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.