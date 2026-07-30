Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run near Chicago Executive Airport, police say

The Brief A 33-year-old Hoffman Estates woman is in custody after being charged in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian near Chicago Executive Airport on May 3. Investigators said the victim was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, which was later located in Hoffman Estates, leading police to identify the alleged driver. Janette Dominguez Urbina was denied pretrial release Thursday and remains in custody pending her next court appearance on Aug. 21.



A woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian near Chicago Executive Airport in May and leaving the scene is now in custody, authorities said.

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run

The backstory:

According to Prospect Heights police, officers responded just after 9 a.m. on May 3 after an unconscious man was found along a fence line near the viewing area of Chicago Executive Airport at 79 E. Palatine Frontage Road.

Officers found the man lying on the ground and cold to the touch. Prospect Heights Fire Protection District personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined the man had been struck and killed in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. Police said a Chevrolet Silverado was identified as the vehicle involved and was later located and seized in Hoffman Estates.

Prospect Heights police, with assistance from the Arlington Heights, Wheeling and Wilmette police departments, executed multiple search warrants to gather evidence and identify the driver.

Police identified the driver as 33-year-old Janette Dominguez Urbina of Hoffman Estates.

Pictured is Janette Dominguez Urbina, 33. (Prospect Heights police )

Dominguez Urbina is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving on a suspended license and additional traffic-related offenses, police said.

What's next:

Dominguez Urbina appeared in court Thursday for a detention hearing, where a judge denied her pretrial release.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 21.