Chicago weather: Warm sunshine today before rain returns Friday

The Brief Chicago stays warm and sunny today with highs in the upper 80s, though it'll be cooler near the lake. Rain and thunderstorms return Friday, with the potential for heavy rain Friday night and lingering showers into Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday, with dry, seasonable weather continuing into early next week.



Today we have sunshine and warm temperatures. This afternoon will be in the upper 80s with cooler temps lakeside.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we end the week with highs near 80. There is a chance for rain and storms in the afternoon. We do not expect storms to be severe. Friday night, there is a chance for heavy rain.

Saturday will start with showers. There will be mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. The chance for rain will be moving out by Saturday evening.

Sunday will be lovely! We have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to end the weekend.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s.