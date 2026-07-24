Missing Indiana man found dead after overnight search at county park, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An overnight search for a missing 73-year-old Indiana man ended Friday morning when his body was found near a trail at Stoney Run County Park in Hebron, authorities said.
What we know:
The man's wife reported him missing at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Investigators tracked the man's cellphone and located his vehicle in the park's parking lot. His cellphone was found inside the vehicle.
Authorities launched a large-scale search that continued through the night with assistance from multiple agencies, K-9 teams, drones and other resources.
The search resumed Friday morning, and shortly after crews began searching, the man's body was found off a trail in a heavily wooded area.
What we don't know:
The man's identity has not been released out of respect for his family, the sheriff's department said.
Authorities have not released details about what led to his disappearance or his cause of death.
What's next:
The sheriff's department said foul play is not suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.