Elgin man reported missing in June found dead in Fox River, coroner says
ELGIN - A 41-year-old Elgin man who was reported missing nearly a month ago was found dead in the Fox River on Thursday, officials said.
Missing Elgin man found dead in Fox River
The backstory:
The coroner's office said the man's body was recovered from the river early Thursday morning and transported to its office for an autopsy. He was identified as Victor Marin, 41, of Elgin.
Marin was reported missing by his family on June 28. The coroner's office said the preliminary cause of death was drowning.
What's next:
Additional details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been released.
Toxicology testing is pending, according to the coroner's office.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kane County Coroner's Office.