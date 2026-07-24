Elgin man reported missing in June found dead in Fox River, coroner says

The Brief Missing man identified: Victor Marin, 41, of Elgin, who was reported missing June 28, was found dead in the Fox River early Thursday, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office. Cause of death: The coroner's office said Marin's preliminary cause of death was drowning. Additional details about his disappearance have not been released. Investigation continues: Toxicology testing has been completed, and the results are pending.



A 41-year-old Elgin man who was reported missing nearly a month ago was found dead in the Fox River on Thursday, officials said.

Missing Elgin man found dead in Fox River

The backstory:

The coroner's office said the man's body was recovered from the river early Thursday morning and transported to its office for an autopsy. He was identified as Victor Marin, 41, of Elgin.

Marin was reported missing by his family on June 28. The coroner's office said the preliminary cause of death was drowning.

What's next:

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been released.

Toxicology testing is pending, according to the coroner's office.