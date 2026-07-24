Chicago crime: 5 killed, 4 wounded in 6 shootings from Thursday into Friday

The Brief Five people were killed in six separate shootings across Chicago from Thursday evening into early Friday. Four other people were wounded, including a 13-year-old boy. A man was also found stabbed.



Police are investigating a series of shootings that left five people dead and several others wounded from Thursday evening into early Friday.

Chicago shootings

What we know:

The first deadly shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said officers found a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle, both suffering from single gunshot wounds to the head. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where both later died. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

About an hour later, around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park.

Police said a 49-year-old man was near a sidewalk and a 13-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when two people opened fire. The boy was shot in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 49-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner as James Gooden.

Around 10:19 p.m., a 36-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle in the 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue in South Shore when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. He took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital after realizing he had been shot in the right leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

At about 11 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the back during a fight in the 5000 block of West Madison Street in South Austin. Police said the other person involved pulled out a gun and fired. The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Shortly after, around 11:12 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 5400 block of South Shore Drive in Hyde Park.

Police said a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were sitting inside a parked car when someone in a passing vehicle fired multiple shots. The man was struck in the stomach and later died at the University of Chicago Hospital. The woman was shot in the shoulder and was listed in fair condition.

The final fatal shooting happened around 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 5100 block of North Winthrop Avenue in Uptown.

Uptown fatal shooting scene.

Police said a 21-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle when someone approached and fired shots. He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Chicago stabbing

Police also investigated a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Humboldt Park. A 33-year-old man was found outside with cuts and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Police said he did not provide details about what happened.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the violent incidents, and the identities of four of the people killed have not yet been released.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.