Chicago shuts down The 50 Yard Line over safety violations

The Brief Chicago shuts down The 50 Yard Line: The City of Chicago issued an emergency closure order for The 50 Yard Line sports bar and grill after inspectors found numerous building and health code violations. Inspectors cite major safety concerns: Violations included missing carbon monoxide alarms, leaking roof drains, rotted rafters, standing water, unsanitary kitchen conditions, and debris and a dirty grease container behind the building. What's next: While some patrons say the bar was unfairly targeted, neighbors have long complained about the business. Ald. William Hall says he hopes the establishment can make improvements and eventually reopen as part of the ongoing revitalization of 75th Street.



The 50 Yard Line sports bar and grill is now closed under emergency order from the City of Chicago.

This was a home for Chicago steppers and sports fans. But, the inside had some safety violations that warranted an emergency closure by the city’s buildings department.

The 50 Yard Line closes

The backstory:

The 50 Yard Line has received a penalty after patrons complained about the sports bar and grill's conditions.

The buildings department sent an inspector that found missing carbon monoxide alarms, leaking roof drain pipes, rotted rafters, standing water, and unsanitary kitchen conditions. Behind the building, there is a filthy grease container and other debris.

Area residents complained the establishment was not a good neighbor.

Sixth Ward Alderman William Hall said he looked inside himself and agrees with the city’s finding that the nostalgic bar needs improvement.

"We don't want anyone to be in an establishment with an electrical fire could take place, where someone could get sick eating food. Those were the things that the city found. It was no hoax. It was no setup. This is a situation of which the city's Housing and BCAP (departments) did their job," Hall said.

People complained that the bar was unfairly targeted, but neighbors say the bar is a nuisance that needs to improve security and cleanliness.

What's next:

Alderman Hall says he hopes the bar can be part of what he calls Future 75, the revitalization of businesses on 75th Street.