Record-setting Indiana pole vaulter college bound without scholarship

The Brief History-making champion: Merrillville graduate Demarco Easter became the first African American athlete to win the IHSAA boys pole vault state championship and finished his senior season with a personal best of 16 feet, 9 inches. No scholarship offers: Despite ranking among Indiana's best pole vaulters and earning a 3.8 GPA, Easter said he did not receive any athletic or academic scholarship offers and will attend the University of Cincinnati. Looking ahead: Easter plans to study mechanical engineering while continuing to compete in pole vault, and his family hopes sharing his story will help connect him with scholarship or financial support opportunities.



Demarco Easter has already accomplished what no one else in Indiana high school history has.

The Merrillville High School graduate became the first African American athlete to win an IHSAA boys state championship in the pole vault, a milestone that secured his place in the state's record books.

But despite finishing his senior season as Indiana's No. 1 high school pole vaulter with a personal best of 16 feet, 9 inches—and ranking among the nation's top senior pole vaulters—Easter says he never received the scholarship support he expected.

"I genuinely did think they were going to offer me something," Easter said. "There were no texts received about scholarships."

History-making Indiana vaulter seeks scholarship support

The backstory:

Even without an athletic or academic scholarship, Easter has committed to attending the University of Cincinnati, determined to continue both his education and his pole vault career.

The 18-year-old's journey has been defined by persistence.

His trophy collection includes multiple indoor state championships and the outdoor state title, where he cleared 16 feet, 3 inches to capture the championship. Since then, he has raised his personal best to 16 feet, 9 inches, establishing himself as one of the elite high school pole vaulters in the country.

"I won with a jump of 16-3," Easter said. "I believe I'm top all-time in Indiana as a vaulter. I am also the first African American vaulter to win pole vault here in Indiana."

For Easter, making history means more than adding another medal to his collection.

He hopes his success encourages other young athletes to believe they belong in a sport where Black competitors have historically been underrepresented.

Still, his focus remains on the future.

"I am at 16 feet 9 inches and they want you to be around 17," he said. "That's pretty dang on close."

Dig deeper:

Off the runway, Easter has also excelled in the classroom. He graduated with a 3.8 GPA and plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

His family says paying for college will be a significant challenge without scholarship assistance, but Easter remains committed to pursuing his dream at the University of Cincinnati. They hope sharing his story will connect him with organizations, donors or scholarship opportunities that can help ease the financial burden as he begins the next chapter.

Easter says he isn't giving up.

"I want my name out there, my story, and let people know if you dream, they will come true."

What's next:

For now, the history-making state champion continues training while preparing to begin college this fall, proving that even without scholarship offers, his determination to succeed has never wavered.