Bears stadium search: New Chicago location floated as possible option

The Brief New stadium site proposed: State Rep. Curtis Tarver wants the Bears to consider 300-plus acres of privately owned lakefront land near 85th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. South Side investment: Tarver says a stadium could create jobs, attract development and revitalize the surrounding community. No site chosen yet: With no stadium deal finalized in Chicago, Arlington Heights or Hammond, Tarver says the South Side should remain in the conversation.



State Representative Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, says the Chicago Bears should take a closer look at more than 300 acres of undeveloped land near 85th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

New possible site in Chicago for Bears stadium

The property sits along Lake Michigan, north of the future Quantum and Microelectronics Park, which is being built on part of the former U.S. Steel site.

Tarver says the location has several advantages, including private ownership, lakefront access and a developer already prepared to build in the area.

"You hear people talking about lakefront property. This is lakefront property," Tarver said. "There are no issues because it's private property as opposed to publicly owned property."

Tarver says the site could also bring new investment to a part of Chicago that has experienced decades of economic decline.

"This would be such a catalyst for the community," he said.

Tarver envisions a stadium connected to the rest of the city, with the possibility of getting fans to and from the stadium using water taxis and public transportation. He says the property offers a view of the Chicago skyline and enough space to accommodate the type of development the Bears have been considering. Tarver also argues the site is larger than many people may realize. Even after the Quantum site and a planned hospital are developed, he says there would still be more land available than at the former Arlington Park site.

"The reality is there's enough in this area to do every single thing they want to do," Tarver said.

Tarver says the first step is finding out exactly what the Bears need in order to build a stadium in Chicago. He says the state has already committed hundreds of millions of dollars to the broader development around the former U.S. Steel site through the Quantum project. Tarver says Chicago may need to increase its own investment.

"Five million dollars on a site that the state's kicking in $500 million for is not going to move the needle very much," Tarver said.

He says the city has tools it could use, including economic development bonds and tax increment financing, but argues the city needs to be more strategic with those resources. Tarver says he is also open to working with city and state leaders on a potential bill to help make the project possible.

Why isn't it getting more attention?

Tarver says the biggest reason may be geography.

"Because it's on the South Side, quite honestly," he said.

He says some lawmakers and leaders may be more focused on expanding what the Bears already have or on the team's potential move to Arlington Heights.

But Tarver says the south side site deserves serious consideration. He points to the development surrounding the Obama Presidential Center as an example of how major investment could transform the area.

"Imagine what a stadium down this way would do," Tarver said. "The jobs that it creates for the neighborhood, the retail — I mean, it's a no-brainer."

The Bears have not committed to any one future stadium site. The team still owns the former Arlington Park property and says its current focus is on a stadium development project in Hammond.

But Tarver says neither of those options is a done deal.

"There's nothing that's signed and sealed in Indiana. There's nothing that's signed and sealed in Arlington Heights either," he said. "So until an actual deal is done, I think we are in play."

The Bears did not respond to a request for comment about Tarver's proposal.

What's next:

Tarver says conversations need to continue at both the city and state levels. He says any future legislation should benefit not only the Bears but the entire city and state — especially communities on the South Side that have experienced decades of economic decline.

"People will come South. We have to give them reasons to come South," Tarver said.

For now, the Bears' future remains unsettled.

But Tarver says if Hammond is still being considered, there is no reason South Chicago should not be part of the conversation.

"If Hammond is in play, then I can't see any reason why this wouldn't be in play."