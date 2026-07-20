Child hospitalized after reported fall from apartment window in Skokie

The Brief A child was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling from an apartment window in Skokie. The child is believed to have fallen from the third or fourth floor. Police have not released details about what happened.



A child was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling from an apartment window Sunday in Skokie.

Child hospitalized after Skokie apartment window fall

What we don't know:

The fall happened at an apartment building in the 5200 block of Oakton Street.

Neighbors said they saw an ambulance at the building and watched someone being taken away on a stretcher. They later heard the patient was a child who fell from a third- or fourth-floor window.

One neighbor said the child looked to be about 5 years old.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the child to fall.

They also have not released the child's age, condition or any other details. Skokie police said they could not share information because of patient privacy.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they were worried after seeing the ambulance.

"I heard a child fell. Obviously horrible. There should be measures taken toward the parents," said Nelson Castillo. "Honestly, I hope the child’s OK, first and foremost, that’s the main concern."

"My mom saw it, she was concerned," another neighbor added. "We don't know the full story of what happened."

Neighbors said the apartment building has sliding windows with screens but no barriers.

What's next:

Police are investigating.